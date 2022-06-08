Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Vance W. Tang Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

