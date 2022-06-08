Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 212,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.27. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $244.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 245,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 295,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.