Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.20.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CFRUY stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 560,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,008. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

