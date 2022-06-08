Comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Molecular Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -103.16% N/A -60.24% Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Molecular Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 5 0 2.50 Molecular Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $18.36, suggesting a potential upside of 70.19%. Molecular Partners has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.78%. Given Molecular Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Molecular Partners is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Molecular Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 12.74 -$184.06 million ($1.07) -10.08 Molecular Partners $10.67 million 22.39 -$69.79 million N/A N/A

Molecular Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Molecular Partners beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, which is in Phase Ia clinical trials for immuno-oncology; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274 that is in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive cancers. It also develops MP0423 for treating COVID-19; MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor, hepatocyte growth factor, and human serum albumin to increase half-life. Molecular Partners AG has agreements and collaboration with Novartis AG to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies; Amgen SA; Allergan, Inc.; and discovery alliance with AbbVie Inc. in ophthalmology, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

