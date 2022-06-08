Comparing Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Anghami has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat has a beta of -1.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anghami and Intelsat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 2.31 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million ($5.23) 0.00

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anghami and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A -22.92% Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55%

Summary

Anghami beats Intelsat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About Intelsat (Get Rating)

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

