Comparing SentinelOne (S) and The Competition

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) is one of 409 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SentinelOne to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SentinelOne and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $204.80 million -$271.10 million -16.96 SentinelOne Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -44,850.24

SentinelOne’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76% SentinelOne Competitors -30.80% -64.08% -7.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SentinelOne and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75 SentinelOne Competitors 2940 13931 25179 695 2.55

SentinelOne presently has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 59.61%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.73%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

