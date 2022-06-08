Comparing Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Similarweb alerts:

This table compares Similarweb and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -54.07% -88.43% -34.75% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

42.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Similarweb and Applied Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 8 0 3.00 Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $23.14, indicating a potential upside of 145.16%. Applied Blockchain has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 112.67%. Given Similarweb’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Applied Blockchain.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and Applied Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 5.09 -$68.98 million ($1.22) -7.74 Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Applied Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Similarweb.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.