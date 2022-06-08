Comparing TD (GLG) & Its Peers

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) is one of 171 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TD to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TD and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TD $201.13 million -$940,000.00 23.03 TD Competitors $6.90 billion $1.86 billion 10.82

TD’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TD. TD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

TD has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TD and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A TD Competitors 1642 7880 7024 388 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.98%. Given TD’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TD has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares TD and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 1.00% 1.12% 0.96% TD Competitors 27.27% 11.61% 1.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of TD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TD competitors beat TD on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About TD (Get Rating)

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. The company's supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. It serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

