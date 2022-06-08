Comparing Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -84.38% 4.86% Vivid Seats N/A -0.47% 0.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Vivid Seats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A Vivid Seats $443.04 million 4.07 -$16.12 million N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivid Seats.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivid Seats 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vivid Seats has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.64%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.