Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Ireena Vittal Purchases 111 Shares of Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($22.51) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,498.20).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,796.50 ($22.51) on Wednesday. Compass Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841.98 ($23.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £32.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,703.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,667.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 2,050 ($25.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.93) to GBX 1,825 ($22.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($25.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,751.50 ($21.95).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

