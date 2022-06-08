Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.93 Million

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to post $89.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $92.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $360.74 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $391.26 million, with estimates ranging from $365.02 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

CTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTG stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

