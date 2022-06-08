Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

