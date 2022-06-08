Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNTB. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Connect Biopharma (CNTB)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.