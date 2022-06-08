Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $280.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.50.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.81. 3,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,817. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.04 and its 200 day moving average is $237.16. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,365.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

