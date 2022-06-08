Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 10,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

