ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded by WBB Securities to Strong-Buy

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at WBB Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. WBB Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 104.68% from the company’s current price.

CFRX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContraFect currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get ContraFect alerts:

NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.