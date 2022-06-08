ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded by WBB Securities to Strong-Buy

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at WBB Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. WBB Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 104.68% from the company’s current price.
CFRX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContraFect currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.
NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.51.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
