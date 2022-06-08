Contrasting Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cepton has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cepton and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A Holley $692.85 million 1.88 -$27.14 million N/A N/A

Cepton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A -32.12% -18.68% Holley N/A 13.48% 3.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cepton and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 1 2 0 2.67 Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cepton currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 665.31%. Holley has a consensus price target of $15.05, indicating a potential upside of 37.57%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Holley.

Summary

Holley beats Cepton on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cepton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

