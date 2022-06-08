Contrasting Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Consolidated Communications and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 34.37%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Spectrum Global Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.28 billion 0.75 -$107.08 million ($1.76) -4.76 Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.24 -$17.71 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Global Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -12.77% 8.17% 0.92% Spectrum Global Solutions -114.79% N/A -126.31%

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and on-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Further, the company provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Spectrum Global Solutions (Get Rating)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

