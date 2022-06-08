Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

