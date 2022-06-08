Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Matt Blunt Sells 10,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.72. 889,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.