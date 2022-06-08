Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $873.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will announce $873.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $824.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $908.87 million. Copart reported sales of $748.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Copart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

