CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Sells $239,091.16 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $239,091.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $40,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRVL traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $140.94. 36,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,130. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average is $172.49.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CorVel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

