Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) EVP Sells $1,286,339.07 in Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,777,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,636. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $716,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.