Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 124,178 shares of company stock valued at $835,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

