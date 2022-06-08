Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of CBRL traded down $5.88 on Tuesday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $163.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.07). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

