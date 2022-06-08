Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

