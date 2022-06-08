Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Raised to “Buy” at AlphaValue

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was upgraded by AlphaValue from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRARY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.44) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($16.34) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($14.41) to €12.40 ($13.33) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.78. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

