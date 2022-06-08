Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.48.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CPG opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

