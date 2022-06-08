Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.81.

Shares of CPG traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,346,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,033. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.43. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

