Critical Analysis: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus target price of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 542.20%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 26.59% 20.81% 17.23% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First High-School Education Group has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and First High-School Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $896.56 million 3.28 $260.34 million $5.98 15.20 First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.50 $8.17 million N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats First High-School Education Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

