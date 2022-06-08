Critical Analysis: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) versus Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Talis Biomedical has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $8.19 million 3.32 -$192.04 million N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 5.49 $4.25 billion ($4.88) -109.80

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talis Biomedical and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 3 1 0 0 1.25 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 471.90%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -3,757.88% -66.55% -55.84% Bio-Rad Laboratories -3.49% 3.66% 2.77%

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

