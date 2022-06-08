Critical Comparison: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RingCentral and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.59 billion 3.57 -$376.25 million ($5.69) -10.86 Phunware $10.64 million 12.78 -$53.52 million ($0.67) -2.07

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.23, suggesting that its share price is 1,123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -30.82% -183.51% -10.61% Phunware -346.43% -128.71% -73.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RingCentral and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 3 17 1 2.90 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

RingCentral currently has a consensus price target of $172.57, indicating a potential upside of 179.24%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 241.73%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than RingCentral.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Video, a video meeting service which includes our RCV video and team messaging capabilities and offers video and audio conferencing, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. In addition, it offers RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Phunware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization; and pre-packaged and custom high-end personal computer systems for gaming, streaming, and cryptocurrency mining enthusiasts. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

