Critical Comparison: SES AI (NYSE:SES) vs. Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SES AI and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SES AI and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.24%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than SES AI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 12.47 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -69.38

SES AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats SES AI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

