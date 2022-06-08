Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Separately, Dawson James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CRKN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 24,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,283. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRKN. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 367,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 118,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

