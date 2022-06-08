Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. 11,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

