CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

CSLLY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. 41,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,812. CSL has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $117.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.94.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

