CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSWI. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.74. 39,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,199. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $102.37 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average of $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $145,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after buying an additional 103,067 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.