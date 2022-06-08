CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer Sells 16,000 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,814,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,376,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,620,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

