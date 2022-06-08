CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE CTO traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,989. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $398.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.15.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

