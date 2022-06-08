Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

