DA Davidson Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $171.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $205.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

