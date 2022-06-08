DA Davidson Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.92. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

