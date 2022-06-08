Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) vs. Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Financial Review

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.0% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and Versus Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $14.88 million 1.35 $270,000.00 $0.05 60.01 Versus Systems $770,000.00 10.61 -$17.85 million ($0.70) -0.95

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Data Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 1.92% 2.02% 1.54% Versus Systems -1,009.81% -67.10% -51.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Data Storage and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Data Storage currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 274.98%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Data Storage.

Summary

Data Storage beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage (Get Rating)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Versus Systems (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

