Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.