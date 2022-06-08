David P. Clement Sells 3,377 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VMC stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $156.53 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

