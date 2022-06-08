DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita has a 12-month low of $91.73 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.