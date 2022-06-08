DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 180.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DBVT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 63,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,870. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $217.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
