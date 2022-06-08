DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 180.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DBVT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 63,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,870. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $217.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.