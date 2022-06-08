Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. Denbury posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $8.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in Denbury by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after buying an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Denbury by 14.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,172,000 after purchasing an additional 240,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

