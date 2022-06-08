DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. 1,540,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

