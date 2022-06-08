Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $67.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

